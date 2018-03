Chilean former presidential candidate Beatriz Sanchez attends a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A woman holds up a sign that reads: "No to mandatory maternal service" during a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A group of women demonstrates in front of the Ministry of Health in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Dozens of women protested Wednesday in front of the Chilean Ministry of Health to condemn the decision to modify the "protocols on conscientious objection," allowing private hospitals to continue to receive state funds despite denying women the possibility to carry out abortions.

Protesters chanted several slogans and carried banners reading "Abortion is an option, deciding is a right" and "A pregnant girl is a raped girl."