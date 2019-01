Fireworks explode over the port during New Year's celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, on Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Zamora

Santiago, Valparaiso and other cities in Chile welcomed 2019 with huge fireworks shows, drawing thousands of people who packed into streets and parks, celebrating and dancing until dawn.

The biggest celebration took place in Valparaiso, where more than 500,000 people watched the fireworks show, considered one of the largest in Latin America.