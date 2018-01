Chinese women push babies on prams in a park in Beijing, China, Oct 30, 2015. China is to abolish its one-child policy and allow all couples to have two children, the official Xinhua news agency reported Oct 29, 2015 . EPA-EFE (FILE) /HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese children roller skate in the square next to The Bell and Drum Towers in Beijing, China, July 19, 2017. EPA-EFE(FILE) /ROMAN PILIPEY

Though thousands of babies were born in China on Sunday, the country's birth rates continue to fall and it is now the citizens themselves who resist having a second child because of current economic pressures, some two years after the end of the one-child policy that for decades plagued millions of Chinese women.

According to recent data published by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, the total number declined by some 630,000 births in 2017 on the previous year.