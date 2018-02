Red lanterns hang on a tree to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Pigeons fly over Ditan Park that is decorated with red lanterns to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese woman poses for photos next to a tree with red lanterns to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China gears up for Year of the Dog with fire and ice festivities

Millions of Chinese across the country are finalizing preparations to ring in the new year on Feb. 16 to mark the Year of the Dog with various festivals involving ice and fire, official media CCTV reported Monday.

In the central city of Chongqing on the shores of the Yangtze river the Fire Dragon Dance was performed this weekend in which a framework made of cloth embodying the mythical animal is made to dance under a rain of incandescent iron filings.