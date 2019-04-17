Chinese students look at a replica of the Mars Lander as part of a tour of the C-Space Project, a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert in Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of the bio-module of the C-Space Project, a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert in Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese guide dressed in a replica Mars space suit pose for photos for the media at the C-Space Project, a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert in Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the C-Space Project, a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert in Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, Apr. 16, 2019 EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

As China's thirst for space exploration shows no signs of waning after it became the first country to land on the dark side of the moon, on Wednesday it launched a simulation center designed to give Earthlings a taster of what deep space travel and life on Mars could be like.

Sitting in the vast planes of the Gobi desert some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Jinchang in northern China, Mars Base 1 is a huge complex of nine interconnecting spaces spanning 1,000 square meters, although future plans for this Martian project are far more ambitious.