Chinese civilization, considered to be the oldest in the the world dating back from antiquity to contemporary times, was born 5,800 years ago and matured 3,800 years ago, Chinese scholars announced Monday after 15 years of state-funded work to determine its age.
The research findings were announced at a State Council press conference in which the Deputy Director of State Administration for Cultural Heritage, Guan Qiang, explained that the first signs of civilization emerged 5,800 years ago in areas around the Yellow, Yangtze and Western Liao rivers.