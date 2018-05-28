Two archaeologists clean the stone coffin when it was unearthed on June 17, 2003, Shenyang City, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province. An ancient tomb primarily identified to be from the Chinese Liao Dynasty was excavated in the capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

An ox head sacrificed to Huangdi, China's Yellow Emperor, lies on a platform at an official memorial ceremony to Huangdi in Huangling County in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province Sunday 4 April 2004. Huangdi was said to be the founder of Chinese civilization. He coined bronze money, practised medicine, invented boats, raised silk-worm and divided his realm into provinces. The memorial service was first promoted to state level over 2500 years ago. EPA-EFE/FILE/STF

Women excavate a pit where relics of some of China's earliest civilisation have been found in Zhouggongmiao, Shaanxi province, western China, Tuesday, 24 May 2005. Pottery and oracle bones dating back to the Yang Shao culture, more than 4,000 years B.C., have been unearthed and more is expected as the dig deepens. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Visitors view bronze sacrificial vessels dating back more than 2,000 years at the Baoji Archaeological Museum in Shaanxi province, western China, 24 May 2005. The museum houses many relics from the cradle of Chinese civilisation, the Yellow River basin, and one of the best collections of ancient Chinese bronzes many of which have been found in the last two years and which date back more than 3000 years. Some show the earliest examples of the script which is still used in modern China. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Chinese civilization, considered to be the oldest in the the world dating back from antiquity to contemporary times, was born 5,800 years ago and matured 3,800 years ago, Chinese scholars announced Monday after 15 years of state-funded work to determine its age.

The research findings were announced at a State Council press conference in which the Deputy Director of State Administration for Cultural Heritage, Guan Qiang, explained that the first signs of civilization emerged 5,800 years ago in areas around the Yellow, Yangtze and Western Liao rivers.