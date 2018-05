Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2015 laureate, Chinese scientist Tu Youyou holds her award on stage during the Nobel Prize 2015 Award Ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO BRESCIANI SWEDEN OUT

Beijing's National Center for Performing Arts has staged an opera based on the life of Chinese scientist Tu Youyou, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2015 for her research on anti-malaria treatments, state media reported on Monday.

The opera - performed on Saturday and Sunday - showed how Tu and her colleagues managed to extract artemisinin, a substance used in traditional Chinese medicine, which proved to be effective in reducing mortality rates of malaria cases.