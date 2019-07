A jaguar opens its mouth at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua in Jan. 29, 2019. China continues to be the leading destination for illegally smuggled body parts of the South American jaguar, that region's most emblematic feline and a species in danger of extinction. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

China continues to be the leading destination for illegally smuggled body parts of the South American jaguar, that region's most emblematic feline and a species in danger of extinction.

Criminal gangs especially covet jaguars for their fangs, skins, claws and even their testicles, Sarah Stoner, senior investigations manager at the Wildlife Justice Commission, a Netherlands-based foundation, told EFE.