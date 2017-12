A Chinese worker empties a kitchen waste bin to a garbage truck outside a residential compound during a trip organized by the Beijing government to showcase the capital's garbage classification and disposal system and facilities for journalists in Beijing, China, 30 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's ban on importing 24 types of waste that comes into force on Jan. 1 will serve as a wake-up call to countries that export waste to seek more sustainable methods, said environmental organization Greenpeace Friday.

The measure, announced in July and will be effective on Monday, prohibits the entry into China of 24 types of waste grouped into four categories: domestic plastics, unsorted paper, various types of mine slag and textile waste.