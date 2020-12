A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by camera on board the Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process on 01 December 2020. EFE-EPA/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by camera on board the Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process on 01 December 2020. EFE-EPA/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China's spacecraft Chang'e 5 successfully landed on the Moon late Tuesday to collect samples in a procedure that is expected to take two days, before embarking on its return to Earth.

In a statement published on its website Wednesday, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said that Chang'e 5 touched down on the Moon's surface at 11:11 pm on Dec. 1 at the preselected landing area near 51.8 degrees west longitude and 43.1 degrees north latitude. EFE-EPA