A police boat sails under the Hong Kong Link Road, part of the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau, in Hong Kong, China, on its official opening day Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY IN DISTANCE BECAUSE OF POOR WEATHER CONDITIONS

The world's longest sea bridge opened on Tuesday, snaking 34 miles across China's Pearl River estuary to form a pillar of Beijing's plan to merge 11 cities in its southern region into one megalopolis, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

At 20 times the length of California's Golden Gate Bridge, the six-lane crossing will link a regional economic zone of 70 million people, with a combined annual GDP of $1.51 trillion - almost twice that of the San Francisco Bay Area, and larger than the national economies of Australia, Spain or Mexico.