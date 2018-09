A Chinese man plays the Spinning Top game in the street in Beijing, China, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa07042744

A young boy stands next to a table for Gomoku, also called Five in a Row, in Beijing, China, Sep. 12, 2018.

A Chinese boy looks at male crickets for fighting at Shilihe market in Beijing, China, Aug. 11, 2018.

Chinese men watch crickets battling ("Dou Qu Qu" in Chinese) at Shilihe market in Beijing, China, Aug. 11, 2018.

City cleaners play cards with other men in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2018.

Chinese people play the traditional game Mahjong in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2018.

Games in China - whether played on the street or in other locations - have been an important part of the culture for thousands of years.

In the streets or in parks, and from the morning until late at night people can be seen playing games, dancing or doing other activities.