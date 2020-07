Relatives wait next to a school for students during the first day of China's annual national college entrance examinations, in Beijing, China, 07 July 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Students wearing protective face masks leave a school after their exam during the first day of China's annual national college entrance examinations in Beijing, China, 07 July 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The biggest concern these days for Mr. He, the father of one of the millions of young Chinese students sitting college entrance exams this week, is not COVID-19 but that his son scores well in the "gaokao" exams and gets admission into the best possible university.

Hundreds of parents, sunshades in hand, anxiously waited for their children to come out after the tests, which will play an indelible role in deciding the course of their lives. EFE-EPA