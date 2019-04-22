Shengze is one of the world's largest producers of materials for the garment industry, supplying textiles and garment enterprises nationally and internationally. The town has generated more than 2,500 textile companies and over 6,000 trading businesses, which have a combine annual output of more than 25 billion meters of materials and a turnover of more than 19.3 billion dollars, according to the local government. China has a long history of exporting and trading silk, traditionally one of the most important export materials in Shengze. An employee at the silk factory employee told epa-efe that domestic demand for silk was relatively low, with most business being generated by the export market.

ap/ks