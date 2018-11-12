China has suspended its relaxation of a 25-year ban on the sale and use of rhinoceros and tiger parts, pulling back from a recent decision that environmentalists criticized as undercutting efforts to protect endangered animals, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

Two weeks after the government said it would allow limited use of rhino and tiger parts for medical and scientific purposes, a senior Chinese official said Monday that strict bans on their usage remained in force.