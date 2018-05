Terracotta warriors and horses stand in partially unearthed pits at the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, China, Jun. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The conservation authorities of Emperor Qin Shi Huang's mausoleum in Xi'an in central China announced Friday they would digitize the museum's collections, including the famous terracotta army guarding the emperor's tomb.

Three-dimensional modeling techniques and panorama photos will be used to digitally reproduce 20,000 square meters of the pits at the site, which contain thousands of soldiers and horses, official news agency Xinhua reported.