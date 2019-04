Chinese artist Xu Bing presents his book entitled "Book from the Ground" written exclusively using emoticons at the "Art for the People" exposition in Valencia, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Chinese artist Xu Bing presents his book entitled "Book from the Ground" written exclusively using emoticons at the "Art for the People" exposition in Valencia, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Chinese artist Xu Bing presents his book entitled "Book from the Ground" written exclusively using emoticons at the "Art for the People" exposition in Valencia, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

"Book from the Ground" is a book written using only emoticons by Chinese artist Xu Bing that illustrates the ability to create a universal language using graphic symbols, he said Wednesday in Valencia, Spain.

Xu's aim in creating the book, which so far has only been published in the United States, is for any person anywhere in the world to be able to understand the story without having to know any given language in advance, since the emoticon symbols are universally shared and used.