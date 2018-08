Zhao Deli adjusts his self-made 'flying scooter' at his office and workshop in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 12, 2018 (issued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Zhao Deli prepares for a flight on his self-made 'flying scooter' in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 12, 2018 (issued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Zhao Deli waves as he pilots his self-made 'flying scooter' in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 12, 2018 (issued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Inspired by a cartoon he watched as a child, Zhao Deli sold off his apartment in pursuit of his dream of building a flying scooter.

The inventor from Dongguan in southern China has invested heavily in his project, which so far has yielded just a test sample - the vehicle’s outer shell still needs to be finished.