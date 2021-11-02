Fortress Night, the Chinese version of the popular video game Fortnite, will close this month, the owners have said in a statement.
The video game was available in China for two years on the test.
A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER
