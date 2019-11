An undated handout photo show South Korean writer Cho Nam-joo, author of the bestselling novel "Kim Ji-youg" (Photo courtesy of the author's representatives. NO SALES - EDITORIAL USE ONLY).

South Korean writer Cho Nam-joo, author of "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982," has said her bestseller, which is somewhat of a reference for the feminist movement in her home country, has transcended her to take on a life of its own.

"The story of Kim Ji-young is no longer mine alone," Cho told EFE of her book, which was published at the end of 2016 and became the first in a decade to sell over 1 million copies in South Korea.