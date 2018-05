Photo provided on May 7, 2018 showing artisanal popsicles being elaborated by artisan chocolate-maker Samantha Carrion (unseen), in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isabel Reviejo

Photo provided on May 7, 2018 showing artisan chocolate-maker Samantha Carrion posing next to artisanal popsicles elaborated by her, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isabel Reviejo

In a celebration like Mother's Day, when chocolate can't be missing, some artisanal popsicles with personalized messages are the best allies for kids, from the shyest to the most affectionate, who don't dare say out loud, "I love you."

For the past four years, artisan chocolate-maker Samantha Carrion has been producing these candies, which make it easier to say "All happiness, mom," or that she's the "best mom in the world."