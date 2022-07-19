Guano, a magical town in the Ecuadorian Andes, wakes each morning to the smell of hot bread, the "cholas" that have just come out of the oven, an aroma full of history and tradition surrounding the preparation of the pastries that were recently declared to be part of the country's intangible cultural heritage.

The pastries made of wheat flour and filled with brown sugar, traditionally baked over a wood fire, were first prepared in 1901 when an intense drought in the Guano River basin forced many peasant families to migrate to the southern part of Chimborazo province.