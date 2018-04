Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi performs Tunisian popular dance during a show entitled 'Zoufri' at Espace Carmen in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi performs Tunisian popular dance during a show entitled 'Zoufri' at Espace Carmen in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi (R) evaluates the gestures of a Tunisian dancer EL khadra (C) during their rehersal for the project entitled: LAMBOUBET or 'les Ménades de Beb Souika' with the participation of the percussionist Naïm Ben Abdallah (L) at the Dar Bach Hamba in the old Medina of Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA ATTENTION

Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi stretches before a show entitled 'Zoufri' at Espace Carmen in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi takes pictures with fans after performing Tunisian popular dance during a show entitled 'Zoufri' at Espace Carmen in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 2 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian dancer and choreographer Rochdi Belgasmi performs a Tunisian popular dance in the Roman ruins of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A dancer and choreographer from Tunis has been striving to push a sometimes controversial style of Tunisian popular dance into the contemporary art scene for the past seven years, an epa reporter documented Friday.

Rochdi Belgasmi, 31, defines himself as a post-revolutionary artist on account of an uprising that led to the ousting of Tunisian President Ben Ali in January 2011. That movement was dubbed the Jasmine Revolution.