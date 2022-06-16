The usual thing is for the best-loved animated film characters to end up being transformed into toys, but for actor Chris Evans - who provides the voice for astronaut Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar "Toy Story" film series, the opposite thing is now happening.

"It's a character that, you have to acknowledge, a lot of people have an idea of already, you know, they have a connection to the character ... they have an idea of how they feel about it, and so you have to honor that while trying to find a way to put your own interpretation on it," the actor told EFE about "Lightyear," which makes its debut on Friday as the latest film from the studio that turned out "Cars," "Luca" and "The Incredibles."