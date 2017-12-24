The Christ Child will not bring presents to many of the poorer homes of Venezuela this year despite the millions of toys the Nicolas Maduro government has said it will distribute around the country, with families saying that they feel abandoned and virtually buried by the ongoing economic and social crisis.

This year will close with accumulated inflation at more than 2,000 percent, according to the opposition-controlled Venezuelan Parliament, and the chances are that the Christ Child will not turn his efforts toward buying food, medicine or clothing for poor families, a situation that worsens the lower down the economic scale people find themselves.