A man wears a mask as he rides a bicycle over a street with a sign that reads 'Wear a mask' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A face mask is projected onto the Christ the Redeemer, in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of its use during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A face mask is projected onto the Christ the Redeemer, in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of its use during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The famous Christ the Redeemer statue of Rio de Janeiro "wore" a mask projected onto its face on Sunday to raise awareness of the importance of their use during the coronavirus epidemic, which continues its spread in Brazil.

The country's largest tourist symbol was closed to the public in mid-March, but since then the imposing figure has served to display messages in solidarity of health workers and other countries hit by COVID-19. EFE-EPA