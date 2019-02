Catholic believers in UAE queue to receive tickets for Pope Francis mass to be held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCESCA CICARDI

Pope Francis speaks to reporters aboard a plane on the way to Abu Dhabi, Feb. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY GENTILE

Pope Francis (R) boards an airplane before departing for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, in Fiumicino, Italy, Feb. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS

In the United Arab Emirates, located in the Arabian Peninsula, the cradle of Islam, an increasing Christian community made up of millions of foreigners has led to the emergence of a multi-cultural church.

The first visit Pope Francis pays to UAE - the first-ever by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula - draws attention to the little-known Catholic community mainly comprised of Filipinos and Indians, according to Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of South Arabia, Troy de los Santos.