Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan is seen on a television screen (L) in an office during the 87th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York City, USA, 4 December 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

People wait alongside a street adjacent to Rockefeller Center before the 87th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York City, USA, 4 December 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

US dancer/singer Derek Hough (C) performs with his dancers in front of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree during the 87th annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York City, USA, 4 December 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

An NYPD cop stands guard during the 87th annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York City, USA, 4 December 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Christmas arrived in New York on Wednesday with the lighting of the world's most famous Christmas tree, the Norway Spruce at Rockefeller Center, an event attended by thousands of people who defied an intensely cold autumn day.

The highly-anticipated live televised event, which takes place during the week after Thanksgiving, featured performances by legendary band Chicago and Jon Bon Jovi, as well as John Legend, the first to take the stage, and Brett Eldredge. EFE-EPA