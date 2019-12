A photograph dated Dec. 7, 2019, shows children waiting in line to receive gifts in Caracas, Venezuela, where people are struggling to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's holidays the traditional way due to the economic crisis. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R.

A photograph dated Dec. 7, 2019, shows several people heading to their dwellings in Caracas, Venezuela, where people are struggling to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's holidays the traditional way due to the economic crisis. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R.

A photograph dated Dec. 7, 2019, shows a woman cooking inside her dwelling in Caracas, Venezuela, where people are struggling to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's holidays the traditional way due to the economic crisis. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R.

With Christmas fast approaching, Jose Gregorio Machado does not know if he will be able to serve the traditional holiday meal and give gifts to his three children and wife, who live with him in a makeshift dwelling in the Venezuelan capital.

"Last year was fabulous, the table was loaded with everything, thank God, there was nothing missing," the 29-year-old laborer told EFE.