Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2018, in a Mexico City market showing poinsettias for sale, the traditional flower of the Christmas holidays. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2018, in a Mexico City market showing poinsettias for sale, the traditional flower of the Christmas holidays. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2018, in a Mexico City market showing poinsettias for sale, the traditional flower of the Christmas holidays. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Millions of Mexican families are adorning their homes with the traditional Christmas Eve flower, known in the US as the poinsettia.

The red Euphorbia pulcherrima is a species of flower native to Mexico and is grown and sold here for decorative purposes and for its esthetic characteristics.