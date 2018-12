Tourists line up inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton (C), stands inside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton (C), leads a mass inside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian boy scouts play drums and bagpipes as the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton (unseen), arrives at the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A young girl stands behind a group of priests as they await the arrival of the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton (unseen), in front of the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The Christmas season began in earnest on Saturday in Bethlehem, as Palestinian residents in the occupied West Bank city welcomed the Catholic head, or "Custos," of the Franciscan Order in the Holy Land, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Father Francesco Patton led a mass at the Church of the Nativity in the city believed to have been the birthplace of Jesus Christ, now a mixed Christian-Muslim community encircled by Israel's separation wall and many Jewish-only settlements.