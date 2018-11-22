The Vatican on Thursday moved one step closer to its traditional representation of Christmas after a crane erected a large tree and work continued on a nativity scene made of sand prior to their unveiling early next month by the pope, as documented in images released via epa.

This year's Vatican Christmas tree, also known as St. Peter's Square Christmas Tree, was a spruce presented by the provincial authorities of Pordenone, a commune in northeast Italy. Both the donors of the tree and the sand artisans would meet Pope Francis prior to the unveiling of both decorations.