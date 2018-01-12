Photograph provided by RR Auctions shows the cigar box signed by the leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro, sold at an auction for $26,950, Jan. 11, 2018 in Boston by RR Auction. EFE/RR Auction

Photograph provided by RR Auctions shows the cigar box signed by the leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro, sold at an auction for $26,950, Jan. 11, 2018 in Boston by RR Auction. EFE/RR Auction

Photograph provided by RR Auctions shows the leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro (R) signing a cigar box for US activist and philantropist Eva Haller (L) in March 2002. EFE-EPA/RR Auction

A box of premium Cuban cigars autographed by Fidel Castro was sold at auction for $26,950, Boston-based RR Auction said Thursday.

The box contains 24 hand-made Trinidad Fundadores cigars and retains the original seal, the auction house said.