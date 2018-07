Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau is seen Monday, July 16, 2018, at the United Nations, where she spoke on behalf of the world's large cities, demanding that they have more power to stop real estate speculators from driving up the cost of housing. EFE-EPA/Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez

The mayor of Barcelona spoke Monday at the United Nations on behalf of the world's large cities, demanding that they have more power to stop real estate speculators from driving up the cost of housing.

Ada Colau said that municipal governments need to be able to tax property speculation to generate resources for public housing and keep rents affordable.