When Frenchman André Citroën launched his first car in 1919 the engine barely reached 65 kilometers per hour and as the automobile manufacturer marks its centenary, a display of vintage and cutting edge cars in downtown Paris pays tribute to the company's achievements.

From that first Type A model, which was produced from June 1919 to Dec. 1921, to its most recent car, the 100 percent electric 19-19 Concept, the world and the challenges humanity faces have changed and Citroën now has a firm commitment to shift to electrification.