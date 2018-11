Handout photo released by the Madrid City Council shows local government staff members preparing a traffic sign informing drivers of new traffic regulations in Madrid city center, Spain, Nov 29, 2018 (issued Nov 30). Madrid has kicked off a new traffic order that restricts the circulation of non-resident drivers inside an area of 472 hectares in the capital centre.EFE- EPA/MADRID CITY COUNCIL / HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE/ NO SALES

Madrid's City Mayor, Manuela Carmena, attends the launch of "Madrid Central" the new traffic regulation restricting the circulation of non-resident drivers inside an area of 472 hectares in the capital centre. In Madrid , Nov 30, 2018.. EFE-EPA/ Emilio Naranjo

Madrid's plan to become a pioneering city in the fight against pollution began well on Friday with a drop in private traffic entering its urban center, the mayor said.

The project, known as Madrid Central, sets a low-emissions zone that covers 472 hectares (1,166 acres) where all gasoline vehicles registered before the year 2000 and diesel transport recorded before 2006 are banned, was functioning as expected Manuela Carmela said.