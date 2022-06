Hundreds of people participate in the gay pride march in Ciudad Juárez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 19 June 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

Hundreds of members of the LGBTI community marched Sunday through the streets of Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, asking authorities and society to unite to fight for their rights and against violence.

The protesters waved the rainbow flag and wore multicolored headbands, fans and garments as they combined proclamations and celebrations on the floats.