A Renault 8 Gordini (L) and Maserati 3700 GTIS Sebring (R) compete during the Stoderzinken mountain stage of the Ennstal Classic 2018 classic car rally near Groebming, Austria, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Participants sit in their classic cars while waiting for their start during the Stoderzinken mountain stage of the Ennstal Classic 2018 classic car rally near Groebming, Austria, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A Triumph TR 4 competes during the Stoderzinken mountain stage of the Ennstal Classic 2018 classic car rally near Groebming, Austria, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A Bugatti 37A competes during the Stoderzinken mountain stage of the Ennstal Classic 2018 classic car rally near Groebming, Austria, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A Maserati A6 GCS/53 Fantuzzi competes during the Stoderzinken mountain stage of the Ennstal Classic 2018 classic car rally near Groebming, Austria, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Classic car aficionados roared through the Austrian Alps on Friday as they competed in a three-day vintage car road rally event, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Friday.

The Ennstal-Classic is made up of two 450-kilometer (279-mile) stages along asphalt roads that wind through the idyllic mountainous scenery and culminates with the Zenith Grand Prix in Gröbming.