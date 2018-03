Mexican craftswoman Rita Resendiz kisses a mask depicting a woman at her workshop in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 23, 2018 (reissued 03 March 2018). Resendiz and her workshop colleagues were working when they heard a story on the radio about a mother that could not find and bury her daughter's body after she was murdered. Since then, she and her colleagues have created nearly 300 masks of victims to raise awareness of femicides in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Clay artisan Rita Resendiz is interviewed by EFE in Mexico City on Feb. 23, 2018, about a series of pieces that pay homage to victims of gender-based violence in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican craftswoman Rita Resendiz works on a mask at her workshop in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 23, 2018 (reissued 03 March 2018). Resendiz and her workshop colleagues were working in 2002 when they heard a story on the radio about a mother that could not find and bury her daughter's body after she was murdered. Since then, she and her colleagues have made nearly 300 masks of victims to raise awareness about femicides in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Rita Resendiz and her fellow group of clay artisans were listening to the radio inside their workshop in Mexico's capital in 2002 when they were shaken by the story of a mother unable to recover the body of her slain daughter.

Since then, they have crafted nearly 300 masks in a series known as "Rostros del olvido" (Faces of Oblivion) to draw attention to Mexico's scourge of gender-based killings of women, or femicides, which Resendiz says are the country's "open wound."