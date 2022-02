A group of volunteer clowns with the Doctor Yaso non-governmental organization visit a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, on 10 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Expressions of fatigue and worry at Venezuelan hospitals change to smiles when Doctor Yaso's clowns walk through the door.

Lightening the mood at clinics, youth shelters and other institutions is the main priority for the 2,800 volunteers of that non-governmental organization, which for the past 17 years has sought to combat the despondency associated with illness and acute supply shortages in that crisis-racked country.