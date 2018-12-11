Clowns participate in the celebration of the Day of the Clown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 December 2018. Hundreds of clowns paraded through the city center passing out flowers to pedestrians during the traditional clown parade. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

Clowns from all over the world on Monday transformed downtown Rio de Janeiro into an explosion of color, music and happiness to emphasize the "inalienable right to be happy."

Around midday on Monday, some of the clowns were already ensconced on Cinelandia square, which was converted into an impromptu dressing room where, seated on benches and looking at their reflections in small mirrors, the funny-folks made their last touch-ups to their makeup and costumes before kicking off a march through the city center.