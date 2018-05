People dressed as clowns protest on the main avenues in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

People dressed as clowns protest on the main avenues in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Some 50 clowns marched with their family and friends on Monday to demand an end to the wave of violence that has hit Acapulco, a Pacific resort city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

The clowns marched along one of Acapulco's main avenues dressed in white with their faces painted, carrying balloons that formed the word "peace."