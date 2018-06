A photograph provided by the US Coast Guard on June 20, 2018, showing a Coast Guard boarding party member (L) and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer (R) looking at shark fins found on the fishing boat Miss Shell in South Sound Creek near Key Largo, Florida. EPA-EFE/US COAST GUARD

A photograph provided by the US Coast Guard on June 20, 2018, showing 11 shark fins found on the fishing boat Miss Shell off South Sound Creek near Key Largo, Florida. EPA-EFE/Brandon Murray/US COAST GUARD

The US Coast Guard found dismembered sharks and fins on a fishing boat operating in the Florida Keys, officials said Wednesday.

Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel found 11 fins and numerous dismembered sharks aboard the Miss Shell near South Sound Key off Key Largo.