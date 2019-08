A handout picture released by NZ Police on Aug. 8, 2019 show packages containing cocaine that were found along a beach near Auckland, New Zealand. EPA-EFE/NZ Police HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

New Zealand police on Thursday reported having found 19 bundles of cocaine that had apparently washed ashore in the coastal community of Bethells Beach, West Auckland.

The police said on Facebook that the stash was discovered late Wednesday and had a street value of some 3 million New Zealand dollars ($2 million).