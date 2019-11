Cockfights, like this one seen at Panama City's Mi Ranchito cockpit on Nov. 9, 2019, are legal in Panama and are regulated by the government, which designates "sports judges" to officiate them. There are some 20 cockpits in the country: one per province and 10 in the capital. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Spectators watch a cockfight at Panama City's Mi Ranchito cockpit on Nov. 9, 2019; this blood sport is legal in Panama and is regulated by the government, which designates "sports judges" to officiate such events. There are some 20 cockpits in the country: one per province and 10 in the capital. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Amid a cheering crowd, two men arrive at Los Primos cockpit, each with his gamecock in a suitcase and having already decided how much money they're willing to bet. One says he'll make it $1,000 and the other accepts.

The two gamecock breeders go to weigh their "chickens" to see if they're basically even. Then they approach the judge officiating this weekend's cockfight at Los Primos on the outskirts of Panama City.