In the middle of the night, with no money and no one waiting to pick them up, inmates who leave prison in California's Orange County receive what the Lights On group of volunteers calls a coffee and a hug to light their way home.

Ex-cons leaving the Central Men's & Women's Jails in the city of Santa Ana receive more than something to eat and the use of a phone to call family or friends.