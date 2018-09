Iranian women mourn over the coffins of soldiers during a ceremony marking the return of bodies of Iranian soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war, Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women mourn over the coffins of soldiers during a ceremony marking the return of bodies of Iranian soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women mourn during a ceremony marking the return of bodies of Iranian soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war, Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Thousands of mourners gathered in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday to receive a truckload of coffins carrying the remains of army soldiers who lost their lives in the brutal Iran-Iraq war that raged between the neighboring nations for eight years in the 1980s.

Some 130 bodies recently discovered in Iraqi territory were returned to Tehran, according to Iranian media.