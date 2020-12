The Olof Palme Award 2020 is awarded to author David Cornwell, pseudonym John le Carré, at a ceremony in the Concert Hall Grünewaldsalen in Stockholm, Sweden, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Claudio Bresciani SWEDEN OUT

A file picture dated 10 January 2007 shows British novelist John Le Carre, well known for his spy stories, following an interview in Barcelona, Spain (reissued 13 December 2020). According to media reports, John le Carré has died aged 89. EPA-EFE FILE/GUIDO MANUILO

British writer John le Carré, who drew on his own experience as a spy to create some of the best espionage thrillers of the 20th century, has died at the age of 89.

Le Carré died on Saturday due to pneumonia at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Cornwall, in south-west England, his family and his agent, Jonny Geller, reported Sunday. It was an illness not related to Covid-19. EFE-EPA