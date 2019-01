Polar swimmers pose for photographers before the traditional Three Kings Swimming in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 January 2019. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Cold water swimmers took to the river that runs through the Czech capital on Sunday to mark Epiphany, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist in Prague.

The annual tradition sees scores of revelers braving the waters of the Vltava River for the Three Kings swim.