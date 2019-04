Undated photo courtesy of Jesus Velez Estrada showing a Catoblepia berecynthia butterfly in Colombia. EFE/Jesus Velez Estrada/Colombia Pais de Mariposas/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The 3,300 butterfly species that live in the jungles of Orinoquia, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the rainy Choco region and the green Andes mountains make Colombia a land of butterflies.

A new book, "Colombia, pais de mariposas" (Colombia, Country of Butterflies), presented by Villegas Editores at the Bogota International Book Fair, describes the beauty of these insects, which experts consider an "evolutionary success" story after 250 million years on the planet.